Indian rupee opens lower on aggressive Fed policy tightening expectations

Nimesh Vora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking broad decline in Asian peers after upbeat U.S. jobs data prompted traders to bet on an aggressive 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in its September meeting.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.46 per U.S. dollar by 0333 GMT, compared with the previous close of 79.23.

**Odds of 75 basis points Fed rate hike in September climb to over 70%, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

**Dollar index rose 0.9% on Friday, best session since July 11.

**Importers tipped to cover dollar on dips while exporters and Reserve Bank of India likely to be active near to 79.70-79-80 per U.S. dollar, trader at private sector bank said.

**Focus this week on U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday. Core U.S. consumer prices index expected to rise by 6.1% year-on-year in July, up from 5.9% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Neha Arora)

