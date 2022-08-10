Indian rupee opens higher as U.S. inflation concerns ease

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened higher against the dollar on Thursday as a decline in the U.S. inflation rate boosted Asian currencies, lifting risk appetite.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.25 per U.S. dollar by 0333 GMT, up from 79.52 in the previous session.

**Asian shares and currencies rose after U.S. headline inflation slowed more than expected, prompting traders to pare bets of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

**Latest inflation report makes a 50 basis points hike more likely at the September meeting rather than a 75 basis points increase, although a lot will depend on the August CPI release next month, Morgan Stanley says in a note.

**Dollar index on Wednesday suffered its biggest decline since June 16.

**S&P 500 Index overnight climbed to highest since May.

**Dip in USD/INR to near 79.00-79.10 likely to prompt importers to hedge.

**Immediate support for pair seen at 78.80-78.90, the 50-day simple moving average.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com;))

