Indian rupee opens higher ahead of US inflation data

The Indian rupee opened higher against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data that will help traders assess the trajectory of Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.58 per U.S. dollar by 0335 GMT, compared with 79.66 on Monday. Indian financial markets were shut Tuesday.

** U.S. headline inflation rate is forecast to ease to 8.7% year-on-year in July from 9.1% in previous month. Core inflation, Fed's preferred gauge, is expected to rise to 6.1% from 5.9% in June.

** "More than the headline CPI (consumer price index), which will most likely cool off, the key will be the core inflation," dealer at a foreign bank said. "Core inflation needs to surprise on the downside to provide relief for the rupee."

** Ahead of data, Fed Futures were pricing in 68% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for third straight time at its September meeting.

** Other Asian currencies and equities were mostly lower. U.S. equity futures flat.

** Dollar inflows on account of Tuesday's holiday to help rupee, traders said.

