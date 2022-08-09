Indian rupee opens higher ahead of US inflation data

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened higher against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data that will help traders assess the trajectory of Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.58 per U.S. dollar by 0335 GMT, compared with 79.66 on Monday. Indian financial markets were shut Tuesday.

** U.S. headline inflation rate is forecast to ease to 8.7% year-on-year in July from 9.1% in previous month. Core inflation, Fed's preferred gauge, is expected to rise to 6.1% from 5.9% in June.

** "More than the headline CPI (consumer price index), which will most likely cool off, the key will be the core inflation," dealer at a foreign bank said. "Core inflation needs to surprise on the downside to provide relief for the rupee."

** Ahead of data, Fed Futures were pricing in 68% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for third straight time at its September meeting.

** Other Asian currencies and equities were mostly lower. U.S. equity futures flat.

** Dollar inflows on account of Tuesday's holiday to help rupee, traders said.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

