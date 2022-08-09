Indian rupee may open tad higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open moderately higher against the dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. inflation data which will set the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The rupee is likely to trade at around 79.55-79.60 per U.S. dollar in initial trades, compared with 79.66 INR=IN on Monday. Indian financial markets were shut Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, headline U.S. consumer prices are likely to have risen 8.7% in July, better than the 9.1% increase in the previous month, per a Reuters poll. On a month-to-month basis, prices likely rose 0.2%, significantly lower than the 1.3% rise in June. Core inflation, Fed's preferred gauge may bulk up to 6.1% from 5.9% in June.

"For rupee and other Asian currencies, the annual and the monthly pace will both be important. Today's data will be a key test of the peak inflation narrative," a trader at a private sector bank said. "Rupee, helped by the key resistance of 79.80(on USD/INR pair) and the inflows related to yesterday's day off, will open marginally higher. Upside on rupee looks capped.

Rupee on Monday was among the worst performing Asian currencies. The local unit has fallen in three out of the last four trading sessions. Concerns over India's ballooning trade deficit alongside the recent rise in Treasury yields have undermined the rupee.

The inflation data follows robust U.S. employment data on Friday, which prompted traders to bet that the Fed will likely raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting. According to CME FedWatch Tool, fed futures are pricing in a near 68% probability of a 75 basis points rate hike in September.

Asian currencies were mostly weaker on Wednesday while the dollar index was at near 106.30. .

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 79.77; onshore one-month forward premium at 20.87 paise

** USD/INR NSE August futures closed on Monday at 79.74

** USD/INR forward premium INR1FC= as of Aug. 8 for end current month is 11.8 paise

** Dollar index =USD almost flat at 106.28

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.2% at $96.2 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 2.78%, India 10-yr bond IN065432G=CC yield at 7.3485%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.2% at 17,503

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

