Indian rupee loses 1.5% in biggest single-day fall for 20 months

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUKESH GUPTA

The Indian rupee lost 1.5% on Wednesday, suffering its biggest single-day fall in 20 months as the central bank mapped out plans for a massive government bond buying programme.

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee lost 1.5% on Wednesday, suffering its biggest single-day fall in 20 months as the central bank mapped out plans for a massive government bond buying programme.

The partially covertible rupee INR=IN ended at 74.55 per dollar versus its previous close of 74.43, marking the biggest daily fall since Aug. 5 2019. Earlier, the rupee touched 74.5550, its weakest since Nov. 17.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates at record lows on Wednesday but its commitment to a massive government bond purchase programme raised prospects of plenty of rupee liquidity, and potential inflation, both of which undermined sentiment toward the currency.

"The forex market wasn't expecting such a dovish stance and rupee got set on fire," said Rahul Gupta, head of currency research at Emkay Global Financial Services, who now expected the exchange rate to trade between 73.50-74.50 rupees per dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More