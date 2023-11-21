Indian rupee lags rebound in Asian peers amid dollar's slump

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The rally in Asian currencies driven by the U.S. dollar's plunge on expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts next year has not rubbed off on the Indian rupee, which is hovering near its lifetime low.

The dollar index has fallen over 3% to 103.24 in November, sparking a rally in Asian currencies. The rupee has, however, weakened slightly.

The Thai bhat and the offshore Chinese yuan are up by nearly 3% and the Korean won has jumped over 5% so far this month.

The rupee's subdued response to the weakening dollar follows a period of resilience in the face of various challenges, including a jump in U.S. yields and volatility in oil prices.

Despite these pressures, the rupee stayed in a narrow 83.0375-83.2825 range through October, likely supported by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) routine interventions.

"RBI’s FX guidance is expected to keep volatility low – and in that context, it is fair to expect USD/INR to underperform the dollar-driven trends in both directions," Vijay Kannan, Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale said.

A slowdown in equity inflows over the last 3 months has hurt the rupee but the pressure was somewhat eased by a pickup in debt inflows.

Overseas investors have picked up local debt and equities worth $1.78 billion in November after being net sellers for the last two months.

The inflows, however, have been relatively muted as opposed to previous instances of dollar weakness, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Amid limited inflows, the rupee has came under pressure from sustained local dollar demand, traders said.

"Importers and oil companies are always there," a foreign exchange salesperson at a private bank said, referring to the persistent dollar demand. The bids on USD/INR have been "relentless", the person added.

Wedged between the dollar demand and supportive global cues, the rupee is likely to remain in a narrow band. But the resilience it displayed earlier now risks turning into a drag as the dollar retreats.

"The RBI’s FX market intervention is likely to continue ... we expect it to mop up any balance of payment surpluses and not let the INR materially appreciate against the dollar," Goldman Sachs said in a note earlier this month.

