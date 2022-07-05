Indian rupee hits record low

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened further in afternoon trade on Tuesday to touch a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high.

Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record $25.63 billion, pushed by a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year ago.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.13/14 per dollar by 0822 GMT, after hitting a life low of 79.15. It had touched the previous record low of 79.12 last week and had closed trading at 78.95 on Monday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.