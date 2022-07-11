Indian rupee hits life low versus broadly stronger U.S. dollar

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid weakness in the domestic share market and as concerns about global economic growth continued to support the safe-haven greenback.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.38/39 per dollar by 0436 GMT, compared to its close of 79.25 on Friday. The unit had hit its previous life-low of 79.3750 last week.

Domestic sharemarkets .BSESN, .NSEI were both down around 0.5% each.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

