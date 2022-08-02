Indian rupee flat at open as dollar climbs

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi And Nimesh Vora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The Indian rupee was little changed on Wednesday after opening slightly higher versus the dollar as a strengthening greenback countered gains from portfolio inflows to local markets.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed on Wednesday after opening slightly higher versus the dollar as a strengthening greenback countered gains from portfolio inflows to local markets.

The currency INR=IN was trading at 78.7125 by 0335 GMT, which was at the same level as its close on Tuesday. It did however pop to a 78.68 at the open.

Traders told Reuters rupee would sustain the current level on inflows but has little upside to make further gains as India's trade deficit widening to an all-time high in July would weigh on sentiment.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi And Nimesh Vora)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More