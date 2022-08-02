Indian rupee flat at open as dollar climbs

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed on Wednesday after opening slightly higher versus the dollar as a strengthening greenback countered gains from portfolio inflows to local markets.

The currency INR=IN was trading at 78.7125 by 0335 GMT, which was at the same level as its close on Tuesday. It did however pop to a 78.68 at the open.

Traders told Reuters rupee would sustain the current level on inflows but has little upside to make further gains as India's trade deficit widening to an all-time high in July would weigh on sentiment.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi And Nimesh Vora)

