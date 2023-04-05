Indian rupee firms past 82/USD as foreign banks seen selling dollars

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 05, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Anushka Trivedi for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened past 82 to a dollar, touching a more than three-week high as a broadly weak dollar aided sentiment with foreign banks likely selling the greenback in the local market, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN rose up to 81.92 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.3325, marking the currency's strongest level since March 13.

Foreign banks sold dollars, probably for custodial clients, while a round of stop-losses got triggered, a trader said.

Meanwhile, risk assets got a lift amid dollar weakness as Indian equities .NSEI climbed 0.80%.

