Indian rupee falls to record low on broad dollar strength

Contributor
Nimesh Vora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Indian rupee fell to record low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields prompted a broad rally in the greenback.

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to record low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields prompted a broad rally in the greenback.

The rupee INR=IN fell to a record low of 82.7750 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session.

"Once the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) moved away from the 82.40 level, which it was protecting, there was absolute panic dollar buying," a trader at a private sector bank said.

"Unless RBI comes in again, no level is sacrosanct."

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More