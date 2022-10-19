Indian rupee falls to record low on broad dollar strength

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to record low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields prompted a broad rally in the greenback.

The rupee INR=IN fell to a record low of 82.7750 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session.

"Once the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) moved away from the 82.40 level, which it was protecting, there was absolute panic dollar buying," a trader at a private sector bank said.

"Unless RBI comes in again, no level is sacrosanct."

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

