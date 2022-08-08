Indian rupee extends decline as Fed's aggressive rate-hike bets boost dollar

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee added to its opening losses against the dollar on Monday, as the Federal Reserve was seen maintaining the aggressive pace of monetary tightening following a stellar U.S. jobs report.

The rupee was trading at 79.54 per dollar INR=D3 by 0500 GMT, down from 79.23 on Friday. The local unit had opened at 79.45.

The rupee and its other Asian peers came under pressure after Friday's robust U.S. jobs report increased the probability that the Fed would raise interest rates by 75 basis at the September meeting.

The Fed has already hiked rates by 225 basis points this year so far, including by 0.75% at each of its previous two meetings in June and July.

"It now looks very likely that we will have another 75 basis point hike next month. Last week's U.S. data has questioned the narrative that the Fed will slowdown on hikes," a dealer at a private sector bank said. "Rupee's deprecation trend will persist."

The dollar index =USD rose on Friday and Treasury yields jumped.

Tracking a rise in Treasury, rupee forward premiums declined. Rupee one-year forward implied yield INRANPRM1Y=RR at 3.02%, down from 3.11% in the previous session. July rupee forward premium INRJULM= was at 2.335 rupees, compared with 2.395.

USD/INR futures NIRQ2 rose on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Open interest for the August contract was broadly unchanged.

Indian shares rose, shrugging of the decline in most Asian shares. .BO

Foreign investors have been net buyers of $2.6 billion of Indian shares over the last six sessions through Thursday.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

