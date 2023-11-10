News & Insights

Indian rupee drops to record low, tracking Asian peers

November 10, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Friday on the back of weakness in Asian peers, prompted by the rise in U.S. yields.

The rupee INR=IN dropped to a lifetime low of 83.3050 to the dollar, down from 83.2800 in the previous session. The previous lifetime low was 83.2950.

"We will have to see how much follow-through is there," a trader at a bank said. "Today is Friday, which makes the price action from here all the more important."

