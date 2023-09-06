News & Insights

Indian rupee drops to fresh 10-month low

September 06, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dropped to the lowest in more than 10 months, tracking broad losses on Asian peers and on oil price worries.

The rupee INR=INfell to 83.1800 to the U.S. dollar from 83.04 in the previous session.

Asian currencies declined following a further rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to 4.26% on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer.

The onshore Chinese yuan dropped to a 10-month low, before paring losses after intervention from state-run banks.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was at $89.76, having reached the highest since November 2022 during the New York trading session on Tuesday.

