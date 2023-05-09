News & Insights

Indian rupee drops below 82/USD, hits 2-week low

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

May 09, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Tuesday fell below 82 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, likely due to dollar outflows and position squaring, traders said.

The rupee was quoted at 82.01 per U.S. dollar by 11:42 a.m. IST, down from 81.7950 in the previous session.

There was a likely dollar outflow via a large foreign bank, traders said.

The fall in other Asian currencies further weighed on the rupee, alongside short USD/INR positions squaring off, traders said.

