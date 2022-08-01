Indian rupee breaks below 79 per dollar, bond yield at 3-mth low

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened to a sub-79 per dollar level in opening trade on Tuesday to its highest in more than three weeks while the 10-year bond yield fell to a three-month low tracking U.S. yields and losses in the greenback.

The partially convertible rupee INR=D3 was trading at 78.95 per dollar compared to its close of 79.02 after touching 78.94, its strongest since July 7.

The yield on India's 10-year bond IN065432G=CC was at 7.21%, after falling to 7.18% in opening deals, its lowest since May 4. The yield was at 7.24% on Monday.

The dollar continued its decline, falling to its lowest in two months against the recovering Japanese yen and losing ground on other peers, as investors continued to position for a less aggressive pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. USD/

(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Dharam Dhutia and Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.