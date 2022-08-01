Indian rupee breaks below 79 per dollar, bond yield at 3-mth low

Contributors
Swati Bhat Reuters
Dharam Dhutia Reuters
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The Indian rupee strengthened to a sub-79 per dollar level in opening trade on Tuesday to its highest in more than three weeks while the 10-year bond yield fell to a three-month low tracking U.S. yields and losses in the greenback.

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened to a sub-79 per dollar level in opening trade on Tuesday to its highest in more than three weeks while the 10-year bond yield fell to a three-month low tracking U.S. yields and losses in the greenback.

The partially convertible rupee INR=D3 was trading at 78.95 per dollar compared to its close of 79.02 after touching 78.94, its strongest since July 7.

The yield on India's 10-year bond IN065432G=CC was at 7.21%, after falling to 7.18% in opening deals, its lowest since May 4. The yield was at 7.24% on Monday.

The dollar continued its decline, falling to its lowest in two months against the recovering Japanese yen and losing ground on other peers, as investors continued to position for a less aggressive pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. USD/

(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Dharam Dhutia and Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More