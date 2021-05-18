Indian rupee at 1-1/2-month highs on share gains, weak dollar

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Indian rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March, tracking sharp gains in the local share market and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March, tracking sharp gains in the local share market and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 72.98/99 per dollar, as of 0845 GMT, after touching 72.9650, its highest since March 30 and stronger than its close of 73.21 on Monday.

The dollar sank to a six-year trough against the Canadian currency and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies as Treasury yields stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon. USD/

On the domestic front, the broader Nifty share index .NSEI was up 1.3%, after rising to a two-month high, while the BSE share index .BSESN was 1.4% higher, led by gains in financial and metal stocks with fresh COVID-19 cases staying below the 300,000 mark for a second straight day. .BO

Traders, however, expect the central bank to step in and buy dollars to prevent further sharp gains in the rupee.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More