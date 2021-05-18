Indian rupee at 1-1/2-month highs on share gains, weak dollar

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March, tracking sharp gains in the local share market and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 72.98/99 per dollar, as of 0845 GMT, after touching 72.9650, its highest since March 30 and stronger than its close of 73.21 on Monday.

The dollar sank to a six-year trough against the Canadian currency and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies as Treasury yields stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon. USD/

On the domestic front, the broader Nifty share index .NSEI was up 1.3%, after rising to a two-month high, while the BSE share index .BSESN was 1.4% higher, led by gains in financial and metal stocks with fresh COVID-19 cases staying below the 300,000 mark for a second straight day. .BO

Traders, however, expect the central bank to step in and buy dollars to prevent further sharp gains in the rupee.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.