Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to cut about 200 engineering jobs

BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the SoftBank Group 9984.T-backed group's restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.