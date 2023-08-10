News & Insights

Commodities

Indian retailer Arvind Fashions quarterly loss deepens on demand slump

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

August 10, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Arvind Fashions ARVF.NS, which houses brands such as US Polo and Calvin Klein in India, reported on Thursday a loss in the first quarter, pulled down by lacklustre demand as inflationary pressures prompted shoppers to tighten their purse strings.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net loss widened to 164.3 million rupees ($1.98 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, from a loss of 5.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Shares of Arvind Fashions dropped nearly 7% after the results.

The retail company, which has a portfolio of owned and licenced renowned brands such as Sephora, Arrow, and Tommy Hilfiger, said its revenue from operations rose 4% to 9.57 billion rupees.

There was a slowdown in the online channel and consumption demand, the company said in a statement, but forecast that trends will improve gradually by the next festive season.

Revenue from the company's power brands such as US Polo and Tommy Hilfiger, which account for nearly 80% of overall revenue, rose 2%. Its emerging brands, which include Calvin Klein and Sephora, posted a 15% increase in quarterly revenue.

The footwear and kidswear segments witnessed year-on-year growth of 30% and 12%, respectively.

Rivals Tata Group-owned Trent Ltd TREN.NS, which operates retail chain Westside, beat first-quarter revenue estimates due to higher footfalls and store expansion, while Shoppers Stop Ltd SHOP.NS reported a 34% slump in its first-quarter profit as heavy discounts and investments to ramp up the business weighed.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.