Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel - TV

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 28, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Saurabh Sharma for Reuters ->

SILKYARA, India, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out the first of the 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for 17 days, hours after drilling through the debris of rock, concrete and earth to reach them, TV channels said citing officials.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

