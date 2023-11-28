Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel - TV

SILKYARA, India, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out the first of the 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for 17 days, hours after drilling through the debris of rock, concrete and earth to reach them, TV channels said citing officials.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.