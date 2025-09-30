Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (BSE:544026) Price Target Decreased by 18.76% to 178.27

The average one-year price target for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (BSE:544026) has been revised to ₹ 178.27 / share. This is a decrease of 18.76% from the prior estimate of ₹ 219.44 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 151.30 to a high of ₹ 209.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 168.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544026 is 0.02%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 24,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,589K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544026 by 21.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,871K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544026 by 24.86% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544026 by 20.27% over the last quarter.

FLIN - Franklin FTSE India ETF holds 873K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544026 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

