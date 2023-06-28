Indian regulator tightens disclosure norms for offshore funds

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator said on Wednesdaythat it had strengthened disclosure requirements for a set of "high-risk" offshore funds investing in local markets to guard against a possible circumvention of regulations.

Offshore funds that have invested more than 50% of their assets under management in a single group of companies and more than 250 billion rupees ($3 billion) in Indian equity markets will have to disclose their investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) said.

Government-owned funds and related investors, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds, certain listed exchange traded funds, corporate entities, and verified pooled investment vehicles that meet certain conditions will be exempted.

These funds will also need to waive privacy rights granted to them by certain jurisdictions.

The move is aimed at unraveling opaque structures through which some offshore funds invest in India-listed companies and follows investigation of suspected violations by Adani Group, including its flagship Adani Enterprises.

The investigations have drawn a blank so far and the group has denied any wrongdoing. The regulator's probe has so far stumbled due to stringent privacy laws of foreign jurisdictions.

