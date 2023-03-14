Indian regulator clears Reliance's over $300 mln buy of Metro's local business

March 14, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Tuesday that it has cleared Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS 28.50 billion rupees ($346.16 million) acquisition of the Indian business of German retailer Metro AG B4B.DE.

The deal, announced nearly three months ago, will help Reliance strengthen its wholesale format and cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry with stores spanning electronics, groceries and fashion.

($1 = 82.3330 Indian rupees)

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

