Indian regulator bars JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

Adds details from paragraph 3 onwards

BENGALURU, March 7 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator on Thursday barred JM Financial JMSH.NS from taking new mandates to act as manager for bond issuances, it said in an interim order.

JM Financial can, however, act as lead manager for public issues of debt for another 60 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

SEBI’s action followed a preliminary investigation into JM Financial and its non bank finance company while managing public issues of debt.

SEBI, in its order, said JM Financial provided funds to individual investors to invest in public debt issues while simultaneously assuring them of an exit at a profit on the listing day.

JM Financial, together with connected entities “were found to have given an assured exit to certain investors at a profit thereby incentivising them to apply in the public issue in contravention of regulatory mandates,” SEBI said in its order.

JM Financial did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.