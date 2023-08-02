Indian refiners' June crude processing falls as monsoon slows production and demand

By Harshit Verma
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' processed 2% less crude oil in June compared with a month earlier, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, as monsoon rains slowed both production and fuel demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer.
Fuel demand in India typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are affected by heavy floods.
Refinery throughput fell to 5.26 million barrels per day (21.5 million tonnes), down 0.2% compared with June last year.
India's crude imports fell to a seven-month low in June, in line with lower consumption as refineries underwent maintenance and rains hit mobility.
In its monthly report, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas'(MoPNG) said power disruptions and water logging at well sites during cyclone Biparjoy in Mehsana and Ahmedabad in Gujarat were one of the reasons for a shortfall in crude output by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation), one of India's state-owned oil companies.
Production in ONGC Gujarat was 3.4% lower than the target.
After the monsoon season, the situation could improve, said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq, adding the upstream sector confronts logistical problems during the rainy season.
Ul Haq said the dip in June could also be attributed to lower production from older oilfields.
India recently hiked a windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,250 Indian rupees ($51.68) per tonne from 1,600 Indian rupees with effect from Aug. 1.
"While the government has promised to provide incentives to the upstream industry, the windfall tax on oil production does not bode well for further investment in the sector," Haq added.
Natural gas output rose 3.4% year-on-year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude production edged down 0.6% to 2.4 million tonnes, the government data showed.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
June-2023
June-2022
April-June 2023
April-June 2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
90
92
92
283
276
IOC, Barauni
535
492
559
1,618
1,695
IOC, Gujarat
850
1,275
1,315
3,727
3,992
IOC, Haldia
701
692
679
2,118
2,098
IOC, Mathura
828
808
868
2,478
2,486
IOC, Digboi
60
63
61
171
181
IOC, Panipat
1,160
1,278
1,254
3,793
3,679
IOC, Bongaigaon
240
251
186
759
577
IOC, Paradip
1,282
1,346
1,264
3,806
3,954
BPCL, Mumbai
1,200
1,368
882
3,959
3,440
BPCL, Kochi
1,320
1,468
1,364
4,317
4,110
BORL, Bina
0.00
580
650
1,834
2,010
HPCL, Mumbai
771
810
852
2,438
2,427
HPCL, Visakh
932
1,050
782
2,961
2,382
CPCL, Manali
900
817
973
2,677
2,882
NRL, Numaligarh
267
8
241
70
787
MRPL, Mangalore
1,450
1,452
1,429
4,416
4,325
ONGC, Tatipaka
5
6
7
19
20
HMEL, Bhatinda
971
1,062
1,078
3,237
3,230
RIL, Jamnagar
2,954
2,783
2,954
8,507
9,112
RIL, SEZ
2,408
2,254
2,408
7,534
7,072
Nayara, Vadinar
1,680
1,583
1,680
4,997
5,065
TOTAL
20,604
21,538
21,575
65,716
65,799
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
June-2023
June-2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
15
16
16
Assam ^
88
85
81
Gujarat
378
365
370
Tamil Nadu
20
19
22
Offshore #
1,089
1,109
1,136
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
274
271
257
Private Operators
589
560
557
Total
2,454
2,426
2,439
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Harshit Verma, Ananya Bajpai and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))
