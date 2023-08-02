Indian refiners' June crude processing falls as monsoon slows production and demand

By Harshit Verma

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' processed 2% less crude oil in June compared with a month earlier, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, as monsoon rains slowed both production and fuel demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer.

Fuel demand in India typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are affected by heavy floods.

Refinery throughput fell to 5.26 million barrels per day (21.5 million tonnes), down 0.2% compared with June last year.

India's crude imports fell to a seven-month low in June, in line with lower consumption as refineries underwent maintenance and rains hit mobility.

In its monthly report, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas'(MoPNG) said power disruptions and water logging at well sites during cyclone Biparjoy in Mehsana and Ahmedabad in Gujarat were one of the reasons for a shortfall in crude output by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation), one of India's state-owned oil companies.

Production in ONGC Gujarat was 3.4% lower than the target.

After the monsoon season, the situation could improve, said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq, adding the upstream sector confronts logistical problems during the rainy season.

Ul Haq said the dip in June could also be attributed to lower production from older oilfields.

India recently hiked a windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,250 Indian rupees ($51.68) per tonne from 1,600 Indian rupees with effect from Aug. 1.

"While the government has promised to provide incentives to the upstream industry, the windfall tax on oil production does not bode well for further investment in the sector," Haq added.

Natural gas output rose 3.4% year-on-year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude production edged down 0.6% to 2.4 million tonnes, the government data showed.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

June-2023

June-2023

June-2022

April-June 2023

April-June 2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

IOC, Guwahati

90

92

92

283

276

IOC, Barauni

535

492

559

1,618

1,695

IOC, Gujarat

850

1,275

1,315

3,727

3,992

IOC, Haldia

701

692

679

2,118

2,098

IOC, Mathura

828

808

868

2,478

2,486

IOC, Digboi

60

63

61

171

181

IOC, Panipat

1,160

1,278

1,254

3,793

3,679

IOC, Bongaigaon

240

251

186

759

577

IOC, Paradip

1,282

1,346

1,264

3,806

3,954

BPCL, Mumbai

1,200

1,368

882

3,959

3,440

BPCL, Kochi

1,320

1,468

1,364

4,317

4,110

BORL, Bina

0.00

580

650

1,834

2,010

HPCL, Mumbai

771

810

852

2,438

2,427

HPCL, Visakh

932

1,050

782

2,961

2,382

CPCL, Manali

900

817

973

2,677

2,882

NRL, Numaligarh

267

8

241

70

787

MRPL, Mangalore

1,450

1,452

1,429

4,416

4,325

ONGC, Tatipaka

5

6

7

19

20

HMEL, Bhatinda

971

1,062

1,078

3,237

3,230

RIL, Jamnagar

2,954

2,783

2,954

8,507

9,112

RIL, SEZ

2,408

2,254

2,408

7,534

7,072

Nayara, Vadinar

1,680

1,583

1,680

4,997

5,065

TOTAL

20,604

21,538

21,575

65,716

65,799

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

June-2023

June-2023

June-2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

15

16

16

Assam ^

88

85

81

Gujarat

378

365

370

Tamil Nadu

20

19

22

Offshore #

1,089

1,109

1,136

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

274

271

257

Private Operators

589

560

557

Total

2,454

2,426

2,439

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Harshit Verma, Ananya Bajpai and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

