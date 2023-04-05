Indian refiners' February crude processing stays elevated amid robust demand

Repeats April 5 story, with no change to text

April 5 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing remained near record levels in February, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, catering to rising demand in the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

Refinery throughput was 2% higher year-on-year at 5.46 million barrels per day (20.85 million tonnes) for February. Throughput stood at 5.39 million barrels per day (22.80 million tonnes)in January.

Crude oil processed in million barrels per day (bpd) terms, taking into account the fewer days in February, was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.

India's fuel demand hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, with industrial activity in Asia's third biggest economy boosted by cheap Russian oil.

In February, Russia tightened its grip on India's oil market, while sending the share of African crude oil in India's total crude imports to its lowest level in at least 22 years.

Meanwhile, India's Bank of Baroda BOB.NS stopped clearing payments for Russian oil sold above the price cap set by the West from this month, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that could expedite transition to a rupee trade mechanism.

Natural gas output rose 1.9% to 2.65 billion cubic metres year on year, while crude oil production was down nearly 5% year on year at 2.16 million tonnes, the data showed.

India cut its windfall tax on crude oil to zero, a government notification said on Tuesday.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

IOC, Guwahati

67

86

82

983

637

IOC, Barauni

531

543

529

6,205

5,024

IOC, Gujarat

1,152

1,213

1,200

14,221

12,136

IOC, Haldia

502

665

630

7,764

6,559

IOC, Mathura

619

741

781

8,675

8,239

IOC, Digboi

45

57

50

654

647

IOC, Panipat

1,209

12,08

1,122

12,512

13,564

IOC, Bongaigaon

209

233

181

2,517

2,390

IOC, Paradip

1,228

1,192

1,211

12,180

11,834

BPCL, Mumbai

1,130

1,293

1,236

13,188

13,168

BPCL, Kochi

1,250

1,407

1,934

14,475

13,880

BORL, Bina

635

657

594

7,106

6,706

HPCL, Mumbai

696

804

748

8,930

4,847

HPCL, Visakh

728

746

761

8,413

7,585

CPCL, Manali

840

928

928

10,282

7,978

NRL, Numaligarh

177

244

234

2,886

2,436

MRPL, Mangalore

1,300

1,393

1,392

15,614

13,367

ONGC, Tatipaka

4

6

7

68

69

HMEL, Bhatinda

876

1,008

1,010

11,623

11,935

RIL, Jamnagar

2,777

2,576

2,777

31,611

31,702

RIL, SEZ

2,013

2,280

2,013

25,334

26,191

Nayara, Vadinar

1,563

1,568

1,563

16,985

18,474

TOTAL

19,551

20,848

20,443

2,32,229

2,19,366

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

15

16

14

Assam ^

91

78

77

Gujarat

385

346

341

Tamil Nadu

20

20

21

Offshore #

1,121

983

1,057

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

277

246

230

Private Operators

583

473

532

Total

2,490

2,162

2,273

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

