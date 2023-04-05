Indian refiners' February crude processing stays elevated amid robust demand

Repeats April 5 story, with no change to text
April 5 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing remained near record levels in February, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, catering to rising demand in the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.
Refinery throughput was 2% higher year-on-year at 5.46 million barrels per day (20.85 million tonnes) for February. Throughput stood at 5.39 million barrels per day (22.80 million tonnes)in January.
Crude oil processed in million barrels per day (bpd) terms, taking into account the fewer days in February, was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.
India's fuel demand hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, with industrial activity in Asia's third biggest economy boosted by cheap Russian oil.
In February, Russia tightened its grip on India's oil market, while sending the share of African crude oil in India's total crude imports to its lowest level in at least 22 years.
Meanwhile, India's Bank of Baroda BOB.NS stopped clearing payments for Russian oil sold above the price cap set by the West from this month, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that could expedite transition to a rupee trade mechanism.
Natural gas output rose 1.9% to 2.65 billion cubic metres year on year, while crude oil production was down nearly 5% year on year at 2.16 million tonnes, the data showed.
India cut its windfall tax on crude oil to zero, a government notification said on Tuesday.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
Feb-2023
Feb-2023
Feb-2022
April 2022-Feb 2023
April 2021-Feb 2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
67
86
82
983
637
IOC, Barauni
531
543
529
6,205
5,024
IOC, Gujarat
1,152
1,213
1,200
14,221
12,136
IOC, Haldia
502
665
630
7,764
6,559
IOC, Mathura
619
741
781
8,675
8,239
IOC, Digboi
45
57
50
654
647
IOC, Panipat
1,209
12,08
1,122
12,512
13,564
IOC, Bongaigaon
209
233
181
2,517
2,390
IOC, Paradip
1,228
1,192
1,211
12,180
11,834
BPCL, Mumbai
1,130
1,293
1,236
13,188
13,168
BPCL, Kochi
1,250
1,407
1,934
14,475
13,880
BORL, Bina
635
657
594
7,106
6,706
HPCL, Mumbai
696
804
748
8,930
4,847
HPCL, Visakh
728
746
761
8,413
7,585
CPCL, Manali
840
928
928
10,282
7,978
NRL, Numaligarh
177
244
234
2,886
2,436
MRPL, Mangalore
1,300
1,393
1,392
15,614
13,367
ONGC, Tatipaka
4
6
7
68
69
HMEL, Bhatinda
876
1,008
1,010
11,623
11,935
RIL, Jamnagar
2,777
2,576
2,777
31,611
31,702
RIL, SEZ
2,013
2,280
2,013
25,334
26,191
Nayara, Vadinar
1,563
1,568
1,563
16,985
18,474
TOTAL
19,551
20,848
20,443
2,32,229
2,19,366
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
Feb-2023
Feb-2023
Feb-2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
15
16
14
Assam ^
91
78
77
Gujarat
385
346
341
Tamil Nadu
20
20
21
Offshore #
1,121
983
1,057
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
277
246
230
Private Operators
583
473
532
Total
2,490
2,162
2,273
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))
