Indian refiners' crude processing rises in May

Adds details, background

July 3 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 6% more crude oil in May, provisional government data made public on Monday showed, seeing their biggest month-on-month increase since December 2022.

Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.37 million barrels per day (22.7 million tonnes), an uptick of 0.4% compared with May last year.

In April, throughput fell 3.8% year-on-year, hitting a five-month low in barrel-per-day terms due to ongoing maintenance.

India's crude oil imports in May rose 2% from a year earlier on sustained buying of discounted Russian fuel to cater to strong demand in the country.

Russian crude oil imports by India in May hit an all-time high of between 62.8 million and 66.7 million barrels as buyers took advantage of discounted supplies, reducing demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa.

India's fuel consumption also surged in May with diesel sales scaling a record high, buoyed by strong factory activity in the third-largest oil consumer in the world.

Natural gas output edged down 0.1% year on year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude oil production fell 1.9% to 2.5 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

May-2023

May-2023

May-2022

April-May 2023

April-May 2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

IOC, Guwahati

93

96

94

190

184

IOC, Barauni

553

580

584

1126

1135

IOC, Gujarat

1,133

1,330

1,359

2,452

2,677

IOC, Haldia

725

720

712

1,426

1,419

IOC, Mathura

856

834

813

1,670

1,618

IOC, Digboi

62

64

62

108

120

IOC, Panipat

1,219

1,263

1,253

2,515

2,425

IOC, Bongaigaon

251

258

183

508

392

IOC, Paradip

1,146

1,272

1,363

2,459

2,690

BPCL, Mumbai

1,300

1,332

1,257

2,591

2,558

BPCL, Kochi

1,365

1,464

1,432

2,849

2,746

BORL, Bina

650

660

676

1,254

1,360

HPCL, Mumbai

761

791

844

1,628

1,576

HPCL, Visakh

934

1,066

803

1,911

1,600

CPCL, Manali

930

941

1,005

1,861

1,910

NRL, Numaligarh

80

61

275

61

546

MRPL, Mangalore

1,450

1,494

1,415

2,963

2,896

ONGC, Tatipaka

3

6

7

13

13

HMEL, Bhatinda

1,003

1,101

1,111

2,174

2,151

RIL, Jamnagar

3,124

2,882

3,124

5,724

6,158

RIL, SEZ

2,547

2,765

2,547

5,279

4,664

Nayara, Vadinar

1,726

1,743

1,726

3,414

3,386

TOTAL

21,910

22,727

22,644

44,177

44,224

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

May-2023

May-2023

May-2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

16

17

16

Assam ^

91

90

84

Gujarat

388

379

386

Tamil Nadu

21

18

23

Offshore #

1,126

1,154

1,184

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

281

277

265

Private Operators

588

567

591

Total

2,511

2,501

2,550

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.