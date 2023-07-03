Indian refiners' crude processing rises in May

Adds details, background
July 3 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 6% more crude oil in May, provisional government data made public on Monday showed, seeing their biggest month-on-month increase since December 2022.
Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.37 million barrels per day (22.7 million tonnes), an uptick of 0.4% compared with May last year.
In April, throughput fell 3.8% year-on-year, hitting a five-month low in barrel-per-day terms due to ongoing maintenance.
India's crude oil imports in May rose 2% from a year earlier on sustained buying of discounted Russian fuel to cater to strong demand in the country.
Russian crude oil imports by India in May hit an all-time high of between 62.8 million and 66.7 million barrels as buyers took advantage of discounted supplies, reducing demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa.
India's fuel consumption also surged in May with diesel sales scaling a record high, buoyed by strong factory activity in the third-largest oil consumer in the world.
Natural gas output edged down 0.1% year on year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude oil production fell 1.9% to 2.5 million tonnes, the data showed.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
May-2023
May-2022
April-May 2023
April-May 2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
93
96
94
190
184
IOC, Barauni
553
580
584
1126
1135
IOC, Gujarat
1,133
1,330
1,359
2,452
2,677
IOC, Haldia
725
720
712
1,426
1,419
IOC, Mathura
856
834
813
1,670
1,618
IOC, Digboi
62
64
62
108
120
IOC, Panipat
1,219
1,263
1,253
2,515
2,425
IOC, Bongaigaon
251
258
183
508
392
IOC, Paradip
1,146
1,272
1,363
2,459
2,690
BPCL, Mumbai
1,300
1,332
1,257
2,591
2,558
BPCL, Kochi
1,365
1,464
1,432
2,849
2,746
BORL, Bina
650
660
676
1,254
1,360
HPCL, Mumbai
761
791
844
1,628
1,576
HPCL, Visakh
934
1,066
803
1,911
1,600
CPCL, Manali
930
941
1,005
1,861
1,910
NRL, Numaligarh
80
61
275
61
546
MRPL, Mangalore
1,450
1,494
1,415
2,963
2,896
ONGC, Tatipaka
3
6
7
13
13
HMEL, Bhatinda
1,003
1,101
1,111
2,174
2,151
RIL, Jamnagar
3,124
2,882
3,124
5,724
6,158
RIL, SEZ
2,547
2,765
2,547
5,279
4,664
Nayara, Vadinar
1,726
1,743
1,726
3,414
3,386
TOTAL
21,910
22,727
22,644
44,177
44,224
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
May-2023
May-2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
16
17
16
Assam ^
91
90
84
Gujarat
388
379
386
Tamil Nadu
21
18
23
Offshore #
1,126
1,154
1,184
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
281
277
265
Private Operators
588
567
591
Total
2,511
2,501
2,550
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
