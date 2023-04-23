Indian refiners' crude processing near record peaks in March

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Ananya Bajpai

April 21 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing stayed near record peaks in March, provisional government data showed on Friday, catering to solid seasonal demand in the world's third biggest oil consumer.

Refinery throughput gained 3% to 5.44 million barrels per day (23 million tonnes) year-on-year for March. Throughput stood at 5.46 million bpd (20.85 million tonnes) in February.

Crude oil processed in tonnes, was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009. Crude processed in million bpd terms, taking into account the fewer days in February, was also the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.

In March, India's fuel consumption hit a record high.

"In March, we generally see seasonal high demand. Fuel demand is rising with heightened industrial activity and also as it is harvesting season," said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

"Demand might slow when monsoons hit India, but overall we still project increased fuel demand for the year as the Indian economy is expected to record good growth."

Natural gas output was up 2.4% to 2.96 billion cubic metres year on year, while crude oil production fell 2.9% to 2.45 million tonnes, the data showed.

Preliminary sales data showed Indian state refiners posted an 8.4% rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.

India has been stocking up on discounted Russian crude oil. Western nations have imposed a $60 a barrel price cap for anyone buying Russian oil as part of sanctions against Moscow. However, India and China have paid prices above the cap, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

March-2023

March-2022

April 2022-March 2023

April 2021-March 2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

IOC, Guwahati

15

97

93

1,080

730

IOC, Barauni

588

580

596

6,785

5,620

IOC, Gujarat

1,278

1,346

1,338

15,567

13,474

IOC, Haldia

729

743

747

8,506

7,305

IOC, Mathura

790

898

884

9,573

9,123

IOC, Digboi

58

59

61

713

708

IOC, Panipat

1,341

1,298

1,285

13,810

14,849

IOC, Bongaigaon

234

258

248

2,775

2,639

IOC, Paradip

1,360

1,418

1,383

13,598

13,217

BPCL, Mumbai

1,260

1,358

1,269

14,546

14,437

BPCL, Kochi

1,380

1,542

1,522

16,017

15,402

BORL, Bina

695

736

704

7,842

7,410

HPCL, Mumbai

771

874

711

9,804

5,558

HPCL, Visakh

975

874

825

9,287

8,410

CPCL, Manali

930

1,034

1,062

11,316

9,040

NRL, Numaligarh

160

205

188

3,091

2,624

MRPL, Mangalore

1,475

1,502

1,504

17,116

14,871

ONGC, Tatipaka

4

5

6

73

75

HMEL, Bhatinda

970

1,110

1,092

12,735

13,027

RIL, Jamnagar

3,056

2,822

3,056

34,433

34,757

RIL, SEZ

2,074

2,538

2,073

27,872

28,264

Nayara, Vadinar

1,690

1,707

1,690

18,692

20,164

TOTAL

21,833

23,004

22,337

2,55,233

2,41,703

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

March-2023

March-2023

March-2022

Plan

Actual

Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

17

17

15

Assam ^

102

89

86

Gujarat

427

381

385

Tamil Nadu

21

18

23

Offshore #

1,247

1,151

1,173

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

308

276

257

Private Operators

784

522

587

Total

2,907

2,454

2,526

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

