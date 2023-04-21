Indian refiners' crude processing near record peaks in March

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Ananya Bajpai
April 21 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing stayed near record peaks in March, provisional government data showed on Friday, catering to solid seasonal demand in the world's third biggest oil consumer.
Refinery throughput gained 3% to 5.44 million barrels per day (23 million tonnes) year-on-year for March. Throughput stood at 5.46 million bpd (20.85 million tonnes) in February.
Crude oil processed in tonnes, was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009. Crude processed in million bpd terms, taking into account the fewer days in February, was also the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009.
In March, India's fuel consumption hit a record high.
"In March, we generally see seasonal high demand. Fuel demand is rising with heightened industrial activity and also as it is harvesting season," said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.
"Demand might slow when monsoons hit India, but overall we still project increased fuel demand for the year as the Indian economy is expected to record good growth."
Natural gas output was up 2.4% to 2.96 billion cubic metres year on year, while crude oil production fell 2.9% to 2.45 million tonnes, the data showed.
Preliminary sales data showed Indian state refiners posted an 8.4% rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.
India has been stocking up on discounted Russian crude oil. Western nations have imposed a $60 a barrel price cap for anyone buying Russian oil as part of sanctions against Moscow. However, India and China have paid prices above the cap, according to traders and Reuters calculations.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
March-2023
March-2023
March-2022
April 2022-March 2023
April 2021-March 2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
15
97
93
1,080
730
IOC, Barauni
588
580
596
6,785
5,620
IOC, Gujarat
1,278
1,346
1,338
15,567
13,474
IOC, Haldia
729
743
747
8,506
7,305
IOC, Mathura
790
898
884
9,573
9,123
IOC, Digboi
58
59
61
713
708
IOC, Panipat
1,341
1,298
1,285
13,810
14,849
IOC, Bongaigaon
234
258
248
2,775
2,639
IOC, Paradip
1,360
1,418
1,383
13,598
13,217
BPCL, Mumbai
1,260
1,358
1,269
14,546
14,437
BPCL, Kochi
1,380
1,542
1,522
16,017
15,402
BORL, Bina
695
736
704
7,842
7,410
HPCL, Mumbai
771
874
711
9,804
5,558
HPCL, Visakh
975
874
825
9,287
8,410
CPCL, Manali
930
1,034
1,062
11,316
9,040
NRL, Numaligarh
160
205
188
3,091
2,624
MRPL, Mangalore
1,475
1,502
1,504
17,116
14,871
ONGC, Tatipaka
4
5
6
73
75
HMEL, Bhatinda
970
1,110
1,092
12,735
13,027
RIL, Jamnagar
3,056
2,822
3,056
34,433
34,757
RIL, SEZ
2,074
2,538
2,073
27,872
28,264
Nayara, Vadinar
1,690
1,707
1,690
18,692
20,164
TOTAL
21,833
23,004
22,337
2,55,233
2,41,703
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
March-2023
March-2023
March-2022
Plan
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
17
17
15
Assam ^
102
89
86
Gujarat
427
381
385
Tamil Nadu
21
18
23
Offshore #
1,247
1,151
1,173
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
308
276
257
Private Operators
784
522
587
Total
2,907
2,454
2,526
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.