Indian refineries scale back output as virus chokes demand

Contributors
Nakul Iyer Reuters
Sumita Layek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's crude processing in March fell 5.7% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since September, as the coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions to curb its spread dented fuel demand and forced refineries to cut output.

Refiners processed about 21.20 million tonnes, or 5.01 million barrels per day (bpd), of oil last month, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. That was lower than the 5.32 million bpd processed in February and in March 2019.

Crude production also declined 5.5% in March from a year earlier to around 2.70 million tonnes or 0.64 million bpd.

Many refineries have curbed output with fuel demand hammered by travel restrictions as the pandemic forced people to stay home and stalled economic activity.

India on March 24 announced a three-week lockdown to fight the coronavirus, which has been extended until May 3 as the virus cases continue to increase.

The country has, however, announced a roadmap to restart some industrial activity in locations that are not coronavirus hotspots to try to revive the economy.

Indian state retailers sold 50% less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same period a year ago as the lockdown hit transportation and industrial activity, industry sources said last week.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest report estimated India's annual fuel consumption - a proxy for oil demand - will decline 5.6% in 2020 to 4.73 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with growth of 2.4% forecast in its March report.

India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its slowest in over two decades, dragged down by a hefty 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales.

Natural gas output fell 14.4% to 2.41 billion cubic metres from the same period last year.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

March-20

March-20

March-19

April-March 2019-20

April-March 2018-19

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

IOC, Guwahati

94

81

892

863

IOC, Barauni

601

512

596

6,516

6,661

IOC, Gujarat

1,318

1,167

981

13,075

13,505

IOC, Haldia

734

594

709

6,463

7,965

IOC, Mathura

854

783

867

8,948

9,737

IOC, Digboi

58

59

62

664

676

IOC, Panipat

1,418

1,216

711

15,038

15,281

IOC, Bongaigaon

248

135

226

2,045

2,513

IOC, Paradip

1,379

1,271

1,428

15,778

14,616

BPCL, Mumbai

1,270

1,338

1,371

15,017

14,773

BPCL, Kochi

1,425

1,368

1,422

16,515

16,051

HPCL, Mumbai

767

719

771

8,065

8,671

HPCL, Visakh

831

795

857

9,115

9,773

CPCL, Manali

930

853

942

10,161

10,271

CPCL, Narimanam

62

423

NRL, Numaligar

259

248

246

2,383

2,900

MRPL, Mangalore

1,475

1,197

1,416

13,953

16,231

ONGC, Tatipaka

4

7

8

87

66

BORL, Bina

660

733

703

7,913

5,716

HMEl Bhatinda

928

965

1,095

12,242

12,473

RIL, Jamnagar

2,850

3,014

2,850

33,019

31,752

RIL, SEZ

3,304

2,511

3,304

35,876

37,393

Nayara, Vadinar

1,790

1,719

1,790

20,620

18,896

TOTAL

23,197

21,204

22,495

254,386

257,205

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

March-20

March-20

March-19

April-March 2019-20

April- March 2018-19

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

20

16

23

202

285

Assam

95

86

81

987

993

Gujarat

384

391

396

4,574

4,492

Tamil Nadu

23

27

28

328

303

Offshore

1,558

1,257

1,240

14,537

14,969

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

294

254

278

3,107

3,293

Private Operators

760

665

808

8,436

9,868

Total

3,136

2,697

2,854

32,169

34,203

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

$ : Includes oil output of Tripura

# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

