Indian refineries scale back output as virus chokes demand
April 22 (Reuters) - India's crude processing in March fell 5.7% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since September, as the coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions to curb its spread dented fuel demand and forced refineries to cut output.
Refiners processed about 21.20 million tonnes, or 5.01 million barrels per day (bpd), of oil last month, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. That was lower than the 5.32 million bpd processed in February and in March 2019.
Crude production also declined 5.5% in March from a year earlier to around 2.70 million tonnes or 0.64 million bpd.
Many refineries have curbed output with fuel demand hammered by travel restrictions as the pandemic forced people to stay home and stalled economic activity.
India on March 24 announced a three-week lockdown to fight the coronavirus, which has been extended until May 3 as the virus cases continue to increase.
The country has, however, announced a roadmap to restart some industrial activity in locations that are not coronavirus hotspots to try to revive the economy.
Indian state retailers sold 50% less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same period a year ago as the lockdown hit transportation and industrial activity, industry sources said last week.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest report estimated India's annual fuel consumption - a proxy for oil demand - will decline 5.6% in 2020 to 4.73 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with growth of 2.4% forecast in its March report.
India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its slowest in over two decades, dragged down by a hefty 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales.
Natural gas output fell 14.4% to 2.41 billion cubic metres from the same period last year.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
|
March-20
March-20
March-19
April-March 2019-20
April-March 2018-19
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
94
81
892
863
IOC, Barauni
601
512
596
6,516
6,661
IOC, Gujarat
1,318
1,167
981
13,075
13,505
IOC, Haldia
734
594
709
6,463
7,965
IOC, Mathura
854
783
867
8,948
9,737
IOC, Digboi
58
59
62
664
676
IOC, Panipat
1,418
1,216
711
15,038
15,281
IOC, Bongaigaon
248
135
226
2,045
2,513
IOC, Paradip
1,379
1,271
1,428
15,778
14,616
BPCL, Mumbai
1,270
1,338
1,371
15,017
14,773
BPCL, Kochi
1,425
1,368
1,422
16,515
16,051
HPCL, Mumbai
767
719
771
8,065
8,671
HPCL, Visakh
831
795
857
9,115
9,773
CPCL, Manali
930
853
942
10,161
10,271
CPCL, Narimanam
62
423
NRL, Numaligar
259
248
246
2,383
2,900
MRPL, Mangalore
1,475
1,197
1,416
13,953
16,231
ONGC, Tatipaka
4
7
8
87
66
BORL, Bina
660
733
703
7,913
5,716
HMEl Bhatinda
928
965
1,095
12,242
12,473
RIL, Jamnagar
2,850
3,014
2,850
33,019
31,752
RIL, SEZ
3,304
2,511
3,304
35,876
37,393
Nayara, Vadinar
1,790
1,719
1,790
20,620
18,896
TOTAL
23,197
21,204
22,495
254,386
257,205
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
March-20
March-20
March-19
April-March 2019-20
April- March 2018-19
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
20
16
23
202
285
Assam
95
86
81
987
993
Gujarat
384
391
396
4,574
4,492
Tamil Nadu
23
27
28
328
303
Offshore
1,558
1,257
1,240
14,537
14,969
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
294
254
278
3,107
3,293
Private Operators
760
665
808
8,436
9,868
Total
3,136
2,697
2,854
32,169
34,203
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
