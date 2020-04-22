Indian refineries scale back output as virus chokes demand

Adds details of data, background

April 22 (Reuters) - India's crude processing in March fell 5.7% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since September, as the coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions to curb its spread dented fuel demand and forced refineries to cut output.

Refiners processed about 21.20 million tonnes, or 5.01 million barrels per day (bpd), of oil last month, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. That was lower than the 5.32 million bpd processed in February and in March 2019.

Crude production also declined 5.5% in March from a year earlier to around 2.70 million tonnes or 0.64 million bpd.

Many refineries have curbed output with fuel demand hammered by travel restrictions as the pandemic forced people to stay home and stalled economic activity.

India on March 24 announced a three-week lockdown to fight the coronavirus, which has been extended until May 3 as the virus cases continue to increase.

The country has, however, announced a roadmap to restart some industrial activity in locations that are not coronavirus hotspots to try to revive the economy.

Indian state retailers sold 50% less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same period a year ago as the lockdown hit transportation and industrial activity, industry sources said last week.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest report estimated India's annual fuel consumption - a proxy for oil demand - will decline 5.6% in 2020 to 4.73 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with growth of 2.4% forecast in its March report.

India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its slowest in over two decades, dragged down by a hefty 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales.

Natural gas output fell 14.4% to 2.41 billion cubic metres from the same period last year.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

March-20 March-20 March-19 April-March 2019-20 April-March 2018-19 Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 94 81 892 863 IOC, Barauni 601 512 596 6,516 6,661 IOC, Gujarat 1,318 1,167 981 13,075 13,505 IOC, Haldia 734 594 709 6,463 7,965 IOC, Mathura 854 783 867 8,948 9,737 IOC, Digboi 58 59 62 664 676 IOC, Panipat 1,418 1,216 711 15,038 15,281 IOC, Bongaigaon 248 135 226 2,045 2,513 IOC, Paradip 1,379 1,271 1,428 15,778 14,616 BPCL, Mumbai 1,270 1,338 1,371 15,017 14,773 BPCL, Kochi 1,425 1,368 1,422 16,515 16,051 HPCL, Mumbai 767 719 771 8,065 8,671 HPCL, Visakh 831 795 857 9,115 9,773 CPCL, Manali 930 853 942 10,161 10,271 CPCL, Narimanam 62 423 NRL, Numaligar 259 248 246 2,383 2,900 MRPL, Mangalore 1,475 1,197 1,416 13,953 16,231 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 8 87 66 BORL, Bina 660 733 703 7,913 5,716 HMEl Bhatinda 928 965 1,095 12,242 12,473 RIL, Jamnagar 2,850 3,014 2,850 33,019 31,752 RIL, SEZ 3,304 2,511 3,304 35,876 37,393 Nayara, Vadinar 1,790 1,719 1,790 20,620 18,896 TOTAL 23,197 21,204 22,495 254,386 257,205 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes): March-20 March-20 March-19 April-March 2019-20 April- March 2018-19 Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 20 16 23 202 285 Assam 95 86 81 987 993 Gujarat 384 391 396 4,574 4,492 Tamil Nadu 23 27 28 328 303 Offshore 1,558 1,257 1,240 14,537 14,969 OIL Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil) 294 254 278 3,107 3,293 Private Operators 760 665 808 8,436 9,868 Total 3,136 2,697 2,854 32,169 34,203 Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

