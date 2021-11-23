Indian realty platform NoBroker valued at $1 bln in new funding round

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published

India's NoBroker said on Tuesday it had raised $210 million in a funding round led by global investors General Atlantic and Tiger Global Management, giving the online real estate platform a valuation of $1 billion.

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India's NoBroker said on Tuesday it had raised $210 million in a funding round led by global investors General Atlantic and Tiger Global Management, giving the online real estate platform a valuation of $1 billion.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters