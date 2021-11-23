Indian realty platform NoBroker valued at $1 bln in new funding round

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India's NoBroker said on Tuesday it had raised $210 million in a funding round led by global investors General Atlantic and Tiger Global Management, giving the online real estate platform a valuation of $1 billion.

