Indian railway ministry reverses decision to seek convenience fee share from catering arm

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

India's railway ministry withdrew its decision on Friday to ask its catering and tourism arm, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns.

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's railway ministry withdrew its decision on Friday to ask its catering and tourism arm, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation INIR.NS, to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns.

Shares of IRCTC, which plunged as much as 30% earlier, pared some losses and were last down 5.2%.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters