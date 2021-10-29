Indian railway ministry reverses decision to seek convenience fee share from catering arm

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's railway ministry withdrew its decision on Friday to ask its catering and tourism arm, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation INIR.NS, to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns.

Shares of IRCTC, which plunged as much as 30% earlier, pared some losses and were last down 5.2%.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

