News & Insights

Indian poultry firm Venky's swings to profit in Q2 on lower costs

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 07, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poultry firm Venky's (India) VENK.NS returned to a profit in the second quarter on Tuesday, helped by lower expenses and better earnings per poultry unit sale.

The Pune, Maharashtra-based company reported a standalone profit of 340.9 million rupees ($4.09 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from a loss of 205.6 million rupees a year earlier.

Realisations, or earnings per sales-volume unit, were higher from sales of day-old chicks and adult broiler birds -- birds reared for consumption, the company said.

Raw material costs fell 12.3% from a year earlier in the quarter, shrinking total expenses 11.8% to 8.76 billion rupees.

Input costs that affect realisations, feed ingredient costs including maize and soybean in the case of the company's poultry division, were down in the quarter.

The company's poultry and poultry products revenue rose 3.2%, constituting nearly 47% of total revenue.

Its oilseed segment, however, was hit by lower edible oil prices. Venky's sells edible oil obtained from processing oilseed such as soya, while the by-product de-oiled cake is sold or used as poultry feed. Revenue from its oilseed segment fell more than 13%.

Larger edible oil-making rival Adani Wilmar ADAW.NSposted a second straight quarterly loss last week, while farm feed producer Godrej Agrovet's GODE.NS profit climbed.

Shares of Venky's climbed as much as 9.2% after the results, before paring some gains to last trade up 3.6%.

($1 = 83.2530 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.