Indian police registers forgery case against Hero MotoCorp, its chairman

October 09, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's Delhi Police has registered a case against Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS and its chairman, Pawan Munjal, on allegations of forgery and fraud, according to a police representative and a copy of the first information report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The report (FIR) filed by Brains Logistics, which was a service provider to Hero, accused the company, Munjal and others of forgery and falsifying account books.

Hero did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

This latest FIR adds to the list of troubles faced by Hero and Munjal.

Indian tax authorities had investigated Hero's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about 900 million rupees ($11 million) in false expenditure, Reuters reported in August.

That was after the country's Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered assets worth $3 million from Munjal following a money-laundering investigation. ($1 = 83.2090 Indian rupees)

