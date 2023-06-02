Indian PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of U.S. Congress on June 22

Adds quote, details

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Congress said on Friday they had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22, one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

They said the address would celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Doina Chiaacu)

