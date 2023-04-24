News & Insights

Indian pharma Ipca Labs to buy over 33% stake in Unichem

April 24, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical firm Ipca Laboratories Ltd IPCA.NS said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories Ltd UNLB.NS for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.26 million).

Ipca, which makes paracetamol tablets under the brand name Pacimol, is also launching an open offer to Unichem's shareholders to buy an additional 26% stake for 8.05 billion rupees, it said in a regulatory filing.

Unichem's core business includes manufacturing branded generic drugs, while Ipca primarily makes active pharmaceutical ingredients or key biologically active elements in a drug that help achieve the desired health effects.

As part of the deal, Unichem's board will approve the appointment of three nominees of Ipca as additional directors, Unichem said in a separate statement.

Shares of Ipca closed 1.7% lower and Unichem's shares settled 3% higher on Monday, ahead of the acquisition announcement.

($1 = 81.8920 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

