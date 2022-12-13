Indian payments firm Paytm announces $103 mln share buyback

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS on Tuesday announced a share buyback worth up to 8.5 billion Indian rupees ($103.06 million), to shore up its collapsing stock price.

($1 = 82.4740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman, Chris Thomas and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.