Indian payments firm Paytm announces $103 mln share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 13, 2022 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman, Chris Thomas, Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS on Tuesday announced a share buyback worth up to 8.5 billion Indian rupees ($103.06 million), to shore up its collapsing stock price.

($1 = 82.4740 Indian rupees)

