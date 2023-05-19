Indian panel report on Adani finds no regulatory failure on price manipulation- court doc

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - An expert committee constituted by India's Supreme Court to investigate the Adani Group said it was not possible to conclude if there has been regulatory failure regarding price manipulations, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

India's market regulator has drawn a blank in its probe regarding the groups entities' ownership, the court committee said in the report.

