Indian panel report on Adani finds no regulatory failure on price manipulation- court doc

May 19, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - An expert committee constituted by India's Supreme Court to investigate the Adani Group said it was not possible to conclude if there has been regulatory failure regarding price manipulations, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

India's market regulator has drawn a blank in its probe regarding the groups entities' ownership, the court committee said in the report.

