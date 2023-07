BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian online gaming firms Nazara Technologies NAZA.NS, Onmobile Global ONMO.NS and Delta Corp DELT.NS slid on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed a 28% tax on the turnover of online gaming companies.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

