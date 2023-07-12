Indian online gaming companies' shares fall on 28% tax blow

Adds background and Nazara Technologies statement in paragraphs 2-5, share movement in paragraphs 6 and 7

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian online gaming firms Nazara Technologies NAZA.NS, Onmobile Global ONMO.NS, and Delta Corp DELT.NS slid on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed a 28% tax on the funds collected by online gaming companies from customers.

Some industry representatives said the tax would eat into earnings despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the decision was taken after consultation with states and had no intent to hurt the industry.

Nazara Technologies said on Wednesday that the tax will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business, which they say contributed 5.2% to consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2023.

The company added that it anticipates minimal impact to its overall revenue.

The tax will not differentiate skill-based games from those based on chance, Maharashtra state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Tuesday.

Shares of Nazara Technologies and Onmobile Gaming fell as much as 14.2% and 8.9% before they trimmed some losses. Delta Corp slipped 10% to hit its lower circuit.

Nazara and Delta have risen 21.6% and 15.9%, respectively, so far this year as of Tuesday's close, while Onmobile has fallen 11.9%.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.