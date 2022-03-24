US Markets

Indian Oil to raise petrol, diesel prices from Friday

Nidhi Verma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 0.80 rupees from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.

A litre of petrol will cost 97.81 rupees ($1.28) while diesel will be sold at 89.07 rupees in Delhi, the notification said.

Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS - dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.

($1 = 76.1950 Indian rupees)

