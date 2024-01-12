News & Insights

Indian Oil to open 300 ethanol fuel stations - transport minister

January 12, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

By Rajendra Jadhav

PUNE, India, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, will open 300 ethanol fuel stations, federal road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

"My demand of opening of ethanol pumps is accepted by the petroleum minister," Gadkari said on the sidelines of a sugar conference in the western city of Pune.

"Indian Oil has taken a decision to start 300 ethanol pumps in the country."

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is keen to cut its carbon footprint to meet its 2070 net-zero carbon goal.

India's trade department has backed lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles to help the transition to cleaner energy sources, following demands by Japanese carmakers, Reuters has reported.

