News & Insights

Indian Oil to double Ennore LNG terminal's capacity to 10 mln tpy - exec

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 24, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, aims to double the capacity of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Ennore in southern India, Sandeep Jain, the company's executive director for gas business, said on Friday.

The company plans to expand capacity to 10 million metric ton per year (tpy) amid the growing demand for gas in the country, Jain told reporters at an industry event. He did not elaborate the details.

India wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, up from the current 6.2%, as part of an effort to cut emissions.

Jain said IOC hopes to boost local sales of gas to 20 million tpy by 2030, a substantial increase from the current 6.3 million tpy.

Aside from the Ennore terminal, IOC has leased capacity in at least two local projects operated by other companies to import gas.

Jain said India needs to sign more long-term LNG import contracts to ensure price stability.

IOC recently signed two agreements for 14-year LNG import contracts worth $11 billion, he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.