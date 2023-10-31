Indian Oil posts Q2 profit vs yr-ago loss on strong refining margins

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) IOC.NS reported a profit for the second-quarter on Tuesday, compared to a loss year ago, as the country's top refiner benefited from higher refining margins.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 129.67 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 2.72 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.2404 Indian rupees)

