News & Insights

Indian Oil posts Q2 profit vs yr-ago loss on strong refining margins

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 31, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) IOC.NS reported a profit for the second-quarter on Tuesday, compared to a loss year ago, as the country's top refiner benefited from higher refining margins.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 129.67 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 2.72 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.2404 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.