Indian Oil posts March-quarter profit on inventory gains

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOC.NS on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters