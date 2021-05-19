Indian Oil posts March-quarter profit on inventory gains

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOC.NS on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.