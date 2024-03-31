News & Insights

Indian Oil, Panasonic Energy enter pact to make lithium cells

March 31, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS entered a pact with Panasonic Energy to form a joint venture to manufacture lithium-ion cells in India, the refiner said in a statement on Sunday, to prepare for rising local demand.

The agreement follows an initial understanding between the two companies on lithium-ion cells in January.

Lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EV) and are used to store energy, are expected to play a major role in India's goal to be a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2070.

The country is expected to see sales of more than 10 million EVs a year by 2030, according to an annual Economic Survey.

