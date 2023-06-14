Indian Oil Corp to set up aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS will set up an 80,000 tonnes sustainable aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana, the refiner's chairman said on Wednesday.

The company is looking at an investment of about 23 billion rupees ($280.1 million), S.M. Vaidya said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.

The refiner is also running a pilot project for green fuel in association with Praj Industries PRAJ.NS in the western state of Maharashtra, Vaidya added.

($1 = 82.1200 Indian rupees)

