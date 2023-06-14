News & Insights

Oil

Indian Oil Corp to set up aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS will set up an 80,000 tonnes sustainable aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana, the refiner's chairman said on Wednesday.

The company is looking at an investment of about 23 billion rupees ($280.1 million), S.M. Vaidya said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.

The refiner is also running a pilot project for green fuel in association with Praj Industries PRAJ.NS in the western state of Maharashtra, Vaidya added.

($1 = 82.1200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.