BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) IOC.NS would raise up to 220 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) through a rights issue, the state-owned refiner said on Friday.

($1 = 82.6030 Indian rupees)

