Indian Oil Corp reports June-quarter loss

Indian Oil Corp Ltd reported a loss for first-quarter on Friday, as the country's top refiner sold fuel at a discount in the domestic market.

The state-owned company's net loss was 19.93 billion Indian rupees ($251.34 million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of 59.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 79.2960 Indian rupees)

