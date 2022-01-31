Indian Oil Corp quarterly profit rises over 19%

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, on Monday reported a 19.2% rise in its third-quarter net profit.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 58.61 billion Indian rupees ($784.45 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 49.17 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.7150 Indian rupees)

